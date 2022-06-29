UPDATE: Authorities said Green Alert cancelled; Missing veteran located

UPDATE: 6:40 P.M.: The Green Alert for Caleb Rappl is cancelled. Authorities said that he has been located. No other details were released.
VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Green Alert is issued for a missing veteran last seen in La Crosse today.
Authorities said Caleb John Rappl, 28, was believed to have been last seen in La Crosse on Wednesday at approximately 9 a.m. , but didn't immediately provide details on where or when he was seen.
The Green Alert said he is a veteran believed to be at risk.
He was last at his residence in Viroqua Tuesday night at 11 p.m. by family. He is believed to be driving his 2016 Toyota Tacoma. It is gray in color with WI license plate of RZ6781, sticker in the bottom right corner of the rear window of 111.
His current whereabouts are unknown according to authorities.
Rappl is 5'10", 190 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple upper arm and chest tattoos. No clothing description was provided by authorities.
The information provided urges people to use caution-they say if he's seen, to contact your local law enforcement agency.