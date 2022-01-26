UPDATE: Both Westby teens found safe

UPDATE: The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is reporting both teens have been located and are safe.
WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon County Sheriff's Office continues to ask for the public's help in finding a missing endangered 16-year-old girl from Westby.
The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that Megan J. Salek ran away from her rural Westby home on Friday, January 21.
She was last seen in La Crosse on that day.
The post said she has a history of mental illness and is believed to be endangered.
She is believed to be under the influence of drugs and with unknown people.
She is 5'6", 130 lbs, with brown eyes and purple hair.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office at 608-637-2123 or Vernon County Crime Stoppers at 608-637-8477 or go to www.p3tips.com with any information.