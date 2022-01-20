Update coming on redevelopment of former KMart property

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The company looking to redevelop the former KMart property in La Crosse has a public meeting set for next week to share its plans with the public.
Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions has scheduled a public meeting on Wednesday, January 26 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the old commons area at Central High School at 1801 Losey Blvd.
According to a statement from the company, they'll "communicate the vision and upcoming plans with neighborhood and community members and present the concept and next steps towards the redevelopment of the former KMart site."
Last year, the developer gathered input to see what the public wanted for the site.
Prior to that, for a short time, the former retail building was home to a U-Haul store.