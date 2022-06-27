UPDATE: Felony charges filed against man after argument in Powell Park leads to shooting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A 20-year-old La Crosse man faces two felony charges after an argument Sunday evening leads to a person being shot in the legs Sunday evening.
La Crosse Police said it happened at around 7:40 p.m. at Powell Park at 1002 West Avenue when officers were called for a possible shots fired call.
They discovered that there was an argument between two men that started out as verbal but eventually ended with the shooting.
During the incident, the criminal complaint witnesess said that Lucious Q. McCloud and the victim began arguing. During the argument, McCloud went and got an Smith and Wesson M&P 15-22 .22 caliber AR-15 style rifle from his vehicle. A witness said McCloud pointed the rifle at the victim "and stated something similar to, "You better run before I shoot you."
The victim was struck in both legs. He was treated at Gundersen Health System for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
McCloud ran from the scene leaving behind his rifle and vehicle. About four hours later, the complaint said McCloud turned himself in to authorities.
He told investigators that at the time of the shooting, he felt threatened when the victim wouldn't back off. McCloud said he wasn't trying to kill the victim-that "he was aiming for E.Z's (the victim) legs to get him to stop."
After finishing the interview with police, McCloud was then arrested by police and taken to the La Crosse County Jail.
During a court appearance Monday afternoon, he was charged with two felonies-2nd Degree Reckless Injury, Use of a Dangerous Weapon, and Aggravated Battery, Use of a Dangerous Weapon.
He was released on a $10,000 signature bond and ordered to not have any weapons as one of his conditions of bond.
McCloud returns to court on July 20.