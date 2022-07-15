UPDATE: Judge sets bond at $75K cash for teen involved in fatal La Crosse shooting

LA CROSSE,Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse County judge sets a $75,000 cash bond for a teen wanted on an attempted homicide charge in connection with a fatal La Crosse shooting in May.
Jackson A. Greengrass, 17, is currently in the La Crosse County Jail following his arrest early Friday morning by Onalaska Police.
He is facing five charges including attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, felony murder-battery as a party to the crime, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
A criminal complaint filed against Greengrass stated that he was with Storm Vondrashek when Vondrashek was fatally shot on May 22 outside an apartment complex in the area of 1900 7th Street South in La Crosse.
Sage Hicke is charged with Vondrashek's death. Hicke is currently in the La Crosse County Jail on a $40,000 cash bond.
Details in the criminal complaint against Greengrass have witnesses giving differing accounts of what happened shortly around 1:30 a.m.
Witnesses said the three were armed when the altercation began in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
The witnesses said that Vondrashek hit Hicke with his weapon.
From there, witness versions vary in the complaint on who fired when, or even if Greengrass or Vondrashek fired their weapons. Some were able to see the person identified as Hicke firing at both Greengrass and Vondrashek while others weren't depending on their location.
Ultimately, Vondrashek was found laying in the parking lot of the complex by La Crosse Police officers who were responding to a shots fired call. Although lifesaving efforts were tried, Vondrashek died a short time later.
Greengrass was located later that morning at Gundersen Health System undergoing treatment for wounds from the shooting. The criminal complaint said that when he was asked about what happened, "Greengrass stated that he had blacked out during the entire incident and wasn't sure."
The complaint goes on to say that in an interview with La Crosse Police Investigator Burg on May 22, "Greengrass denied having a gun and said that he didn't "think" Vondrashek had a gun."
Greengrass was originally arrested in May by La Crosse Police on three misdemeanor charges shortly after the incident. He was then released from custody.
After the investigation showed he had a more serious role in the shooting, the charges were upgraded to include the attempted homicide and felony murder charge.
Police were not able to locate him following his release, however. An arrest warrant was issued by La Crosse County Judge Elliott Levine on June 8 after the upgraded criminal charges against Greengrass were filed in court and Greengrass failed to appear.
Greengrass evaded police until his arrest early Friday morning.
The amended criminal complaint said that Onalaska Police stopped a vehicle in Rowe Park just after 2 a.m. When the vehicle stopped, a man in the backseat got out of the vehicle and ran off.
When questioned by police, the two remaining people in the car told officers it was just a person asking for a ride and that they didn't know who the person was. They were eventually released by police but the vehicle was still seen by officers driving around the area.
About an hour later, police got a report that a person matching the man's description had knocked on the door of a residence on Hazelwood Lane and asked the resident for a ride and to use her WiFi. The resident closed the door and called police. A few minutes later, officers saw the man on a bike heading down the Great River Bike Trail. The man got off the bike and fled into some woods by the National Guard Armory when he saw police.
An officer eventually found the man, who admitted he was Greengrass, trying to hide in the woods. Greengrass was then arrested.
He also told officers he knew the two people in the vehicle that he'd run from when it was stopped earlier by officers.
That information led to the arrests of Jakob R. Moran and Sarah C. Thesing on felony charges of Harboring or Aiding a Felon. Both appeared Friday afternoon in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Thesing, 18, was released after Judge Scott Horne set a $1,000 signature bond for her as well as ordered her to have no contact with Greengrass or Moran. A lack of previous criminal history led to the setting of a signature bond in her case during discussions between the judge, prosecutors, and the attorney representing her in court Friday.
Bond was set $10,000 cash for Moran. In addition to the harboring charge, he was also charged on Friday with one felony and one misdemeanor bail jumping charge for new crimes committed while on bond for previous charges.
Both Greengrass and Moran return to court next week.