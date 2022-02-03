UPDATE: La Crosse Police say northside deaths were murder-suicide

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police said two people found shot to death Wednesday night in a northside residence were the result of a murder-suicide during a domestic violence incident.
The department released more information Thursday afternoon regarding the deaths at a residence at 1026 Charles Street.
Officers were called there around 7:21 p.m. for a possible deceased person.
When they arrived, they found two people and a dog dead inside the residence.
All had fatal gunshot wounds.
Police said that their preliminary investigation showed that Jordan D. Garcia, 26, shot 25-year-old Allison R. Rogers and the dog before taking his own life.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
