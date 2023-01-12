UPDATE: Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after hospitalization

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley — died Thursday after being hospitalized earlier that day, her mother said in a statement. The singer was 54.
“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla Presley said in a statement. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."
The announcement came just hours after Priscilla Presley had confirmed that Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital earlier Thursday.
Los Angeles County paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home at 10:37 a.m. following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, according to Craig Little, a spokesperson for the county’s fire department. Property records indicate Presley was a resident at that address.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer herself — was hospitalized Thursday, her mother said in a statement.
“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care," Priscilla Presley said. "Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”
Los Angeles County paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home at 10:37 a.m. following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, according to Craig Little, a spokesperson for the county’s fire department. Property records indicate Presley is a resident at that address.
Paramedics arrived about six minutes later, Little said. A subsequent statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said paramedics performed CPR and “determined the patient had signs of life” before taking her to the hospital immediately.
Her condition was not immediately available.
The city of Calabasas is nestled between the foothills of the Santa Monica and the Santa Susanna Mountains, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
News of Presley's hospitalization was first reported by TMZ and later confirmed by People magazine.
Presley, 54, attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday, on hand to celebrate Austin Butler’s award for playing her father in “Elvis.” She called his performance “mind-blowing” during a red carpet interview with “Entertainment Tonight.”
“I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it,” she told ET of Baz Luhrmann's movie. “I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can’t even describe what it meant.”
Just days before that, she was in Memphis, Tennessee, at Graceland — the mansion where Elvis lived — to celebrate her father’s birth anniversary on Jan. 8.
A representative for Lisa Marie Presley had no comment when reached by The Associated Press.
Presley recently penned an essay published in People about “the horrific reality” of her grief following her son Benjamin Keough's death by suicide in 2020.
“I’ve dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of 9 years old. I’ve had more than anyone’s fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I’ve made it this far,” she wrote in August.
Presley is also the mother of actor Riley Keough and twin daughters. Keogh's representatives didn't immediately return a request for comment.
Hall reported from Nashville. AP researcher Randy Herschaft in New York contributed to this report.
Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, was rushed to the hospital on Thursday, her mother Priscilla Presley confirmed in a post on Instagram.
TMZ was first to report the news.
LA County Fire Department spokesperson Kaitlyn Aldana told CNN that emergency responders were dispatched to a call in the 5000 block of Normandy Dr in Agoura Hills, California, at 10:37am local time for a cardiac arrest. Aldana would not confirm the name of the the patient, who could not be identified due to privacy laws, but said the patient was taken to a to a local hospital at 11:17am.
A spokesperson for the LA County Sheriff told CNN they assisted fire officials on a medical call this morning, but also would not confirm the patient's name.
When reached by CNN, a representative for Lisa Marie Presley declined to comment.
Priscilla Presley said late Thursday on her official Instagram that her daughter was "rushed" to the hospital and "is now receiving the best care."
"Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time," her statement said.
Lisa Marie Presley was most recently seen on Tuesday night at the Golden Globe Awards, which she attended with her mother to support the Baz Luhrmann film "Elvis," about her late father.
In 2020, Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough died by suicide at the age of 27. Last July, she marked the second anniversary of Keough's death on Instagram, sharing a photo of their matching foot tattoos.
Lisa Marie Presley, who has previously been married to Michael Lockwood, Nicolas Cage, Michael Jackson and Danny Keough, has three other children -- actress Riley Keough, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood.
In September, Lisa Marie Presley wrote an essay for National Grief Awareness Day, in which she opened up about the loss of her son.
"My and my three daughters' lives as we knew it were completely detonated and destroyed by his death. We live in this every. Single. Day," she wrote. "Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not 'get over it,' you do not 'move on,' period."
Lisa Marie Presley also said in the essay that she found comfort in the company of people who have faced similar tragedy, adding that her daughters help keep her going.
"I keep going for my girls," she wrote. "I keep going because my son made it very clear in his final moments that taking care of his little sisters and looking out for them were on the forefront of his concerns and his mind. He absolutely adored them and they him."
