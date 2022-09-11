UPDATE: Missing man from Black River Falls area found deceased

UPDATE: Black River Falls Police and the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network have canceled the alert for Kenneth William Taylor. They said in a statement released at 6:40 p.m. that he was found deceased. No other information was immediately available.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a person who left his residence early Saturday morning and hasn't been seen since.
Black River Falls Police and the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network issued a Missing Person Endangered Alert mid-afternoon on Sunday as they look for Kenneth William Taylor, 22.
Kenneth left his residence at 145 Rye Bluff Road in Black River Falls at approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday morning September 10.
Law Enforcement is concerned for his safety according to information in the alert.
Taylor is Native American, 5'10", 180 lbs. with short brown hair. He was wearing a black T-Shirt with “KD” in white lettering on front and back of shirt. He had on dark colored shorts and also has a red “Nike” brand backpack.
Other identifying information included in the alert is that Taylor has “999” on left wrist and a rose and mountains on right wrist near right thumb.
Anyone with information on Taylor's whereabouts is asked to contact the Black River Falls Police Department at 715-284-9155.