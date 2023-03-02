UPDATE: Missing man from Rusk County also seen in La Crosse area

UPDATE: Authorities said Thursday morning that a man reported missing from Rusk County nearly two weeks ago was seen in the La Crosse area.
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin Crime Alert Network updated its information on 37-year-old Jason L. Johnson.
They said that Johnson was seen in the La Crosse area between February 25 and February 27.
They also sent two additional pictures of Johnson and his vehicle.
Johnson was reported missing by a family member after being last seen on February 19.
Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rusk County Sheriff's Office at 715-532-2200.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MILLSTON, Wis. (WXOW) - Authorities are looking for a Rusk County man who was last seen a few days ago in Jackson County.
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin Crime Alert Network issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert on Tuesday afternoon for Jason L. Johnson, 37, of Sheldon, Wisconsin.
Authorities said that Johnson was reported missing by a family member and was last seen at his residence in Sheldon on February 19. He hasn't contacted any family or friends or has shown up for work since then.
His vehicle, a white 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Wisconsin license plate 329-ZCZ was seen in Barron, Wisconsin from February 20-23.
It was also confirmed by authorities that Johnson stayed in Millston, southeast of Black River Falls, from February 24-26.
The sheriff's office said that he is a white male, 6-feet tall, and weighs 243 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage hooded sweatshirt, dark blue quarter zip sweater, dark color winter jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rusk County Sheriff's Office at 715-532-2200.