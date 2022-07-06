UPDATE: Missing Winneshiek Co. girl found safe

UPDATE: The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday afternoon that Yaritze Pastor Junech was safely located by law enforcement in Tennessee.
In a Facebook post on the sheriff's office page made around 3:30 p.m., it said that the case is ongoing and that no additional details would be released at this time.
DECORAH, Iowa (WXOW) - The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office is working with federal authorities to try to find a missing 16-year-old girl who left her home with a man she met through social media.
In a release, they said they took the report on July 5 that Yaritze Pastor Junech of Ridgeway, Iowa, left her residence willingly early on the morning of July 3 with the man.
The sheriff's office said she may be traveling to either New York or Tennessee is not believed to be in this area.
Because of the locations involved, the sheriff's office is working with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, U.S. Marshals Service and FBI to find Junech.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office at 563-382-4268.