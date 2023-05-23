 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse,
Monroe, Richland, Taylor, Trempealeau and Vernon.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and southerly
transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality index is
expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and
people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

UPDATE: Monroe County Detective resigns after K-9 officer death

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The handler of a Monroe County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer that died last week has resigned from his position. 

K-9 Kolt died May 15 in Madison several days after he suffered a heat-related injury according to the sheriff's Office. 

On Tuesday afternoon, The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that "Kolt’s handler, Detective Alex Maas, who placed on administrative leave during the investigations, has resigned from his position at the Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s with consultation from the Juneau County District Attorney’s Office is still on-going. The findings from that investigation will be released when the investigation is complete."