UPDATE: Monroe County Detective resigns after K-9 officer death

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The handler of a Monroe County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer that died last week has resigned from his position.
K-9 Kolt died May 15 in Madison several days after he suffered a heat-related injury according to the sheriff's Office.
On Tuesday afternoon, The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that "Kolt’s handler, Detective Alex Maas, who placed on administrative leave during the investigations, has resigned from his position at the Sheriff’s Office.
An investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s with consultation from the Juneau County District Attorney’s Office is still on-going. The findings from that investigation will be released when the investigation is complete."