UPDATE: More burning bans take effect in area

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Pepin and
Goodhue zones.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Clayton,
Allamakee and Grant Counties.

.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack across northern and western
Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. This will result in increase river
flows along the Mississippi River. A River Flood Watch has been
issued for Lake City, Winona, La Crosse, and McGregor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1130 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block
of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under
water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.0 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today...

.An anomalously warm airmass coupled with strong southwest winds
and deep mixing will lead to critical fire weather conditions
today. Relative humidity values fall to around 20 to 25 percent
by the mid-afternoon with winds of 10-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph.
Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread
of any fire that gets started. Note that similar conditions are
possible on Thursday, especially west of the Mississippi River.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston. In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...Through 8 pm.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the mid to upper 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

UPDATE: More burning bans take effect in area

  • Updated
  • 0
wildfire
By Ben Zitouni

Dry conditions this spring have prompted a number of municipalities to enact burning bans until further notice.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Dry conditions this spring have prompted a number of municipalities to enact burning bans until further notice. 

Currently, the Wisconsin DNR rates the region as Extreme for fire danger. 

On Wednesday it was announced that all of Vernon County is now under a burn ban until further notice. 

Red Flag Warning issued for region as dangerous fire conditions exist

On Monday, the Stoddard-Bergen fire chief issued a burning ban for his area.

La Crosse County is one area where bans are now in effect. This includes the following:

  • Town of Shelby
  • Town of Greenfield
  • Town of Hamilton
  • Town of Barre
  • Town of Farmington
  • Town of Holland
  • Town of Onalaska
  • Village of Holmen
  • Village of West Salem
  • City of Onalaska

Another area is in the Trempealeau area. The Trempealeau Fire Chief has issued bans for the Village of Trempealeau, Town of Trempealeau, and the Town of Caledonia. 

Buffalo County is also under a burn ban until further notice.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Town of Campbell was added to the list of municipalities where a burning ban is in effect. 

Campbell Fire Chief Nate Melby said that all outdoor burning is banned including brush, yard waste, cooking fires, and use of recreational fire pits.  Burning permits are suspended until the ban is lifted.

MORE: Fire Weather Watch in effect for Wednesday

MORE: Wisconsin DNR Fire Danger map

MORE: Minnesota DNR Fire Danger map

Recommended for you