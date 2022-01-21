UPDATE: Power outages reported in parts of Houston, Winona counties

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Xcel Energy said crews are working to restore power after an outage knocked out power Friday afternoon.
An Xcel spokesperson said the outage happened around 2:37 p.m. in the La Crescent area.
According to Xcel's Outage Map, it showed 1,964 customers in and around the La Crescent and Dresbach areas were without power as of 6:10 p.m.
The spokesperson said they're still determining what caused the outage.
Power has been restored to customers of MiEnergy after a transmission line issue affected about 1,800 customers.
The outages affected portions of Houston and Winona counties in its service area.
The transmission line issue impacted the Pine Creek, Mound Prairie, and Houston substations according to the statement.
Power was restored shortly before 5 p.m. according to the cooperative.