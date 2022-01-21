UPDATE: Power restored to La Crescent area

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Power has been restored to the La Crescent area after an outage Friday afternoon.
An Xcel spokesperson said the outage happened around 2:37 p.m. in the La Crescent area.
According to Xcel's Outage Map, at its peak, it showed more than 3,500 customers in and around the La Crescent and Dresbach areas without power.
The cause of the outage wasn't immediately released.
Power was also restored late Friday afternoon to customers of MiEnergy after a transmission line issue affected about 1,800 customers.
The outages affected portions of Houston and Winona counties in its service area.
The transmission line issue impacted the Pine Creek, Mound Prairie, and Houston substations according to the statement.
Power was restored shortly before 5 p.m. according to the cooperative.