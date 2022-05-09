UPDATE: Red Wing woman arrested in deaths of two babies found in Mississippi River

RED WING, Minn. (WXOW) - Authorities in Goodhue County said that they've arrested a 50-year-old woman in connection with in the investigation into two babies found in the Mississippi River in 1999 and 2003.
Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly said that they arrested Jennifer Lynn Matter on charges of 2nd-Degree murder.
DNA evidence was used to identify Matter as the mother of the two infants according to Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans. He said that they obtained a DNA sample from Matter yesterday using a search warrant and used rapid testing to confirm that she was the mother of the two infants.
The first was a newborn infant girl found dead in Red Wing Bay about 12 miles north in November 1999.
A newborn infant boy was found dead in December 2003 near Frontenac State Park at Florence Township Beach.
According to the criminal complaint, in 2021, DNA evidence was obtained that first identified the father of the 1999 infant. Based on that, investigators determined that Matter was a person of interest.
She initially denied knowing anything about the infants, but later gave details on what happened in both instances.
In 1999, she said that the baby was born blue and not crying. She later took the baby to "Bay Point Park in the middle of the night, put her in the water near the boathouses, and walked away."
In 2003, the complaint said that she gave birth to the second child on a beach in Frontenac, wrapped the baby up in a towel and blanket, and left the child on the beach before driving away. The complaint said that "she did not call 911 but hoped that someone in the nearby houses would find the baby."
Goodhue County Attorney Stephen O'Keefe said that Matter has only been charged in connection with the 2003 infant's case. They are still working on charges related to the 1999 case.
There was a third child found in 2007, that time at a marina near Treasure Island Casino. Sheriff Kelly said that the cases are not connected. The investigation is still ongoing in that case.
Matter is set to appear in Goodhue County Court on Tuesday morning for a bond hearing.
Read the full criminal complaint below.