UPDATE: Russian flag removed from La Crosse Regional Airport

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A Russian flag that flew at the La Crosse Regional Airport is now gone.
Airport officials told WXOW Friday afternoon that the flag was taken down.
The action comes after a vote Thursday night by the La Crosse Common Council to remove the flag as a show of support for Ukraine.
After hearing from community members, including Russian and Ukraine natives, the resolution was amended to include the removal of Russian flags from city property for the duration of the conflict.
The measure passed 10-2 in favor of removing the flag for the duration of the attacks on Ukraine.
In lieu of the Russian flag, a symbol or artifact will be replacing the flag to show solidarity for La Crosse's Sister City of Dubna.