Update: Sheriff's Office: Town of Medary child death still under investigation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office said they're still investigating the death of a child in the Town of Medary last weekend.
They provided a brief statement on Thursday morning regarding the death.
"UPDATE: The Sheriff's Office responded to the death of a child who passed during the night on February 11th. A thorough investigation is conducted in these situations. There is no cause of death or details to release at this time."
On Saturday morning February 11, the sheriff's office said emergency responders were called at approximately 9:26 a.m. for an unresponsive child at a residence in the Town of Medary.
Although lifesaving efforts were made, the child was pronounced deceased.
The name of the child has also not been released.