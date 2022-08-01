UPDATE: Standoff over in Millston

UPDATE: The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said that the standoff in Millston is over.
A statement from Jackson County Emergency Management said:
The Jackson County Sheriff Department has concluded the major police activity in Millston between Mill St and Millston Rd and between Berry St and US 12. There may still be increased law enforcement in the area but the sitituation has been resolved.
No details on what led to the situation have been released by the sheriff's office.
We'll update this story when more information becomes available.
MILLSTON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is said that they are currently involved with a person who is barricaded inside a residence.
An emergency alert went out around 9:45 a.m. It said:
Jackson County Sheriff Department is currently involved in a police activity in Millston between Mill St and Millston Road and Berry St and US 12. Please avoid this area for the the current timeframe with no exact idea of completion. There is a barricaded subject in the area. There is no threat to the general public as the subject is contained.
This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.