UPDATE: Suspect arrested after chase prompted shelter in place order

ST. CHARLES, Minn. (WXOW/KIMT) - UPDATE: Police say a suspect has been taken into custody after a manhunt in Winona County.
The St. Charles Police Department says it has taken a suspect into custody with the help of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was apparently hiding in a wooded area just west from the St. Charles city limits on 15th Street SE in Olmsted County. Police say an area resident spotted the suspect walking on the gravel road and called law enforcement.
Police say the suspect escaped from a traffic stop around that took place 11:48 am. He allegedly blew through a stop sign and narrowly missed hitting a squad car, then fled the scene to the 700 block of Meadow View Drive.
______________________________________________________________
(WXOW) - St. Charles Police have lifted a shelter in place order as they continue to look for a man who fled from a traffic stop earlier on Thursday.
The shelter order had been issued around noon but was lifted shortly after 2 p.m. It asked residents in the area of Meadow View Drive to lock their doors and to call 911 to report any suspicious activity.
Police are looking for a man who fled from a traffic stop. The man sped off in a van after an officer tried to stop him for several traffic violations according to the St. Charles Police. The man eventually stopped the van and took off on foot. He was last seen running west bound towards Hwy. 74 from Meadow View Dr.
The man is described as a white male, 6'3" tall, slender build, wearing a black shirt and jean shorts.
A Facebook post said the department doesn't believe the man is a risk to public safety.
Police ask that if anyone sees a person matching that description to not approach the person but instead call law enforcement.
A woman passenger in the van was taken away from the scene for questioning by police.
Besides St. Charles Police, members of the state patrol were present along with a helicopter overhead taking part in the search.