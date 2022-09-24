UPDATE: The Oktoberfest Medallion is found!

UPDATE: Oktoberfest USA officials said Saturday morning that the Oktoberfest Medallion was found earlier today.
In a post on its Facebook page, it said that Cavan Jefferson and Hanna Bauer found the medallion which was hidden on the upper ORA trails near Wilder Way.
For their sleuthing efforts, they win $500, Oktoberfest merchandise, and a souvenir medallion from Satori Arts.
The medallion hunt was sponsored by Emerj360.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The annual tradition continues with the hunt for the Oktoberfest Medallion.
The 2022 Medallion Hunt, sponsored by Emerj360, begins this morning with the first clue.
The first clue comes out at 6 a.m. and at the same time each day until the medallion is found.
You can go to the Oktoberfest USA Facebook and Instagram accounts to get the clue.
We'll also provide the clues each morning on News 19 Daybreak.
Clue #1:
"E-I-E-I-Oktoberfest!
It’s time for La Crosse’s annual mystic quest;
Grab a festing friend and put on your shoes,
Read and decipher carefully, don’t get misled by the clues."
Clue #2:
"Parks, bridges, bushes and trees are where it’s been stashed,
Many challenging memories and inklings of the past;
High and low, but never hidden underground,
Pay close attention around to where play is all abound."
Clue #3:
"Originally on the gopher side of the river,
For more than a century an all-around recreational giver;
A beach, gazebo, disc course and even a lagoon,
Offering seasonal fun with paddles, skates and even more strewn."
Clue #4:
"Back from battle to haul passengers, goods and wares,
Docked along the Black to take on more upstairs;
Inexperienced with a new, special kind of fluid,
A lantern sparked the fire that remains somewhat disputed."
Clue #5:
"After many years and years of excessive trying,
Sen. Morris prevailed and the area selected was outlying;
For more than a century faculty have served as mentors,
Many pioneers have had their names placed above the doors."
Clue #6
"To cut and carve for worthless paving stone?"
So penned a Normal grad who became very well known; He was advocating for a historic preservation, Eventually secured by a generous family donation.
The rules are the same as in the past: The medallion is always within the La Crosse city limits, is never buried in the ground, always on public property, is accessible 24 hours, but posted hours should be observed, fits in the palm of a hand, and may be camouflaged.
The lucky person or persons who find the medallion win a prize package including Oktoberfest merchandise, a cash prize, and a miniature replica of the medallion compliments of Satori Arts.
When the medallion is found, the finder should use the contact name and phone number to let Oktoberfest officials know the medallion was found. Then the finders can go to the Oktoberfest offices to claim their prize.