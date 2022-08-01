UPDATE: Two arrested after Millston standoff

MILLSTON, Wis. (WXOW) - An interrupted burglary led to a five-hour standoff with authorities on Monday morning in Millston.
Jackson County Chief Deputy Adam Olson said that deputies went to the Buck Stops Here Saloon and Grill around 5:22 a.m. for a report of a burglary in progress.
When they arrived, along with members of the Wisconsin State Patrol and Monroe County Sheriff's Office, they saw two people inside the business barricading the entrances.
Members of the Jackson County and La Crosse County Emergency Response Teams were called to the scene while other officers tried to negotiate with the two people inside.
After about five hours, the Jackson County Emergency Response Team and K9 Unit went inside and found that the two people were hiding in the attic. The sheriff's office said that chemical munitions were used in the attic. The two people were taken into custody without incident.
The sheriff's office identifies them as Jacob A. Ruetten, 27, from Elroy, and Joseph B. Hodge, 36, from Wonewoc.
Both men are in the Jackson County Jail on burglary charges.
The sheriff's office is also investigating whether there's a link between this incident and other burglaries in the area.
------------------------------------------------------
UPDATE: The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said that the standoff in Millston is over.
A statement from Jackson County Emergency Management said:
The Jackson County Sheriff Department has concluded the major police activity in Millston between Mill St and Millston Rd and between Berry St and US 12. There may still be increased law enforcement in the area but the sitituation has been resolved.
No details on what led to the situation have been released by the sheriff's office.
We'll update this story when more information becomes available.
MILLSTON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is said that they are currently involved with a person who is barricaded inside a residence.
An emergency alert went out around 9:45 a.m. It said:
Jackson County Sheriff Department is currently involved in a police activity in Millston between Mill St and Millston Road and Berry St and US 12. Please avoid this area for the the current timeframe with no exact idea of completion. There is a barricaded subject in the area. There is no threat to the general public as the subject is contained.
This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.