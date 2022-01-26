UPDATE: Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Westby Police looking for missing endangered teens

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon County Sheriff's Office and Westby Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing endangered 16-year-old girl and a missing endangered 14-year-old both from Westby.
The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that Megan J. Salek ran away from her rural Westby home on Friday, January 21.
She was last seen in La Crosse on that day.
The post said she has a history of mental illness and is believed to be endangered.
She is believed to be under the influence of drugs and with unknown people.
She is 5'6", 130 lbs, with brown eyes and purple hair.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office at 608-637-2123 or Vernon County Crime Stoppers at 608-637-8477 or go to www.p3tips.com with any information.
Westby Police are trying to find Lindsey B. Volden.
The department posted on Facebook that she hasn't been seen or heard from since Friday, January 21. She was reportedly in La Crosse that evening and may be with Megan Salek.
She also has a history of running away from her home in Westby.
Volden is a white, female, 5'04" and 168 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white and black winter coat, a Rick and Morty t-shirt, grey sweatpants, and black tennis shoes. Lindsey has shoulder length light brown hair.
According to police, she hasn't attended school in La Crosse, and hasn't returned any phone calls, texts, or Snapchats from her mother since January 21.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Vernon County Sheriff's Office at 608-637-2123 or Vernon County Crime Stoppers at 608-637-8477.