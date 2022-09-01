UPDATE: Water main break forces one lane of South Ave. closed; All lanes closed around workzone next week

UPDATE: The city said that work on the water main break will force a temporary closure of South Avenue next week.
Beginning on Tuesday, September 6, South Avenue between 7th St. and Green Bay St. is closing to through traffic so crews can fix the water main break under the northbound lanes.
The city said they'll post detour signs to help direct traffic around the closed portion of the street.
Work on the break and street is expected to be completed by the end of the day on September 10 according to the city.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A water main break leaves part of one lane of South Avenue closed while repairs are underway.
The right-hand northbound lane in the 1900 block by Gundersen Health System is closed due to the break. No intersections are involved in the street closure.
Crews from the city's Water Utility are working on repairs.
That portion of the street will remain closed until the work is finished, which is expected by September 8.
The city said that drivers can expect delays when driving through that area.
