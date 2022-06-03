UPDATE: Weather forces cancellation of in-person portion of United We Chalk

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With the likelihood of rain on Saturday, organizers of Saturday's United We Chalk event are canceling the in-person part of the event.
Instead, The Great Rivers United Way and artPOP are hosting the event as a DIY/take-home style event as they laid out in their rain plan.
-Pick up supplies between Friday, June 3, and Thursday, June 9, at the following locations/times:
-Great Rivers United Way, 1855 E. Main St., Onalaska — M-F, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or
-artPOP, 1514 Market St., La Crosse — Th-Sa; 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
-Chalk your entry on a paved ground surface by Monday, June 20, 4:00 p.m. AND
-Submit 1 individual/team photo AND 1-5 photos of your entry to aolson@gruw.org by Monday, June 20, 4:00 p.m.
Voting will take place online at www.gruw.org/chalk starting Wednesday, June 22, through Friday, June 24. Online voting will remain open for 48 hours from 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m., and winners will be announced live on GRUW’s Facebook page that Friday at 2:00 p.m
There's still three People's Choice winners in three categories - Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced - each will win $200 cash based on the voting.
One dollar equals one vote.