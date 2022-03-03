Updated description of missing Richland Co. man released

RICHLAND COUNTY (WXOW) - Authorities in Richland County release an updated description of what Francis Johnston was wearing when he went missing Monday.
They've issued a Silver Alert for Johnston.
He had left his home on February 28 for a doctor's appointment. Following the appointment, they said he went to the Eagles Club in Viroqua. Johnston left at approximatly 5 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.
The 60-year-old man is 6'4" and weighs 250 lbs., has long gray hair and a gray beard. He has blue eyes.
Johnston was wearing a plaid short-sleeved button up shirt, blue jeans, with a grey and black cloth spring jacket. On his right foot was a black open toe boot and on his left was a brown loafer.
He is driving a 1992 brown Cadillac Brougham with Wisconsin license plate 3HRTOUR.
If you've seen him or his vehicle, call the Richland County Sheriff's Department at 608-647-2106.