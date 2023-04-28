US Army orders aviation safety stand down following deadly helicopter crashes

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Iowa...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Houston, Allamakee,
Crawford and Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and
Wabasha Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

.Other than McGregor IA which is still seeing major flooding, the
rest of the Mississippi river sites in our forecast area are
either seeing minor (Lake City, MN) or moderate flooding. While
the area will likely see up to a half-inch of precipitation
through Monday, this should have little to no impact on the
flooding which is currently ongoing across the area.

During the upcoming week, the Mississippi River will continue to
slowly fall. By next Saturday (May 6), mainly minor flooding is
expected from Lake City MN to La Crescent MN, and minor to
moderate flooding from La Crescent MN to Guttenberg IA.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 415 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 15.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:15 AM CDT Saturday was 15.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.4 feet Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

US Army orders aviation safety stand down following deadly helicopter crashes

  • Updated
  • 0
US Army orders aviation safety stand down following deadly helicopter crashes

The chief of staff of the US Army has grounded all Army aviators not involved in critical missions following two recent helicopter crashes that left 12 soldiers dead, and seen here, the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, fly over a mountain range near Fort Wainwright, Alaska, on June 3, 2019.

 Cameron Roxberry/U.S. Army/AP/File

The chief of staff of the US Army has grounded all Army aviators not involved in critical missions following two recent helicopter crashes that left 12 soldiers dead.

The order from Army Chief of Staff James McConville grounds the aviators "until they complete the required training," according to the Army.

"The safety of our aviators is our top priority, and this stand down is an important step to make certain we are doing everything possible to prevent accidents and protect our personnel," McConville said in a statement.

Army pilots, at McConville's direction, "will focus on safety and training protocols to ensure our pilots and crews have the knowledge, training and awareness to safely complete their assigned mission."

The safety stand down comes after Thursday's mid-air collision of two AH-64 Apache helicopters near Fort Wainwright, Alaska, that killed three soldiers and wounded another. Two of the soldiers died at the scene and the third died while being transported to a hospital, according to a release from the US Army's 11th Airborne Division.

The crash occurred about 100 miles south of Fort Wainwright, where the helicopters are based as part of the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment.

"This is an incredible loss for these soldiers' families, their fellow soldiers, and for the division," Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, said in the release. "Our hearts and prayers go out to their families, friends and loved ones, and we are making the full resources of the Army available to support them."

That deadly collision came just weeks after nine soldiers were killed when two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a nighttime training mission near Fort Campbell, Kentucky, the Army said.

The medical evacuation helicopters were conducting a routine training mission when they crashed at approximately 10:00 pm local time in an open field across from a residential area. All nine of the service members aboard the two aircraft were killed.

The incidents are under investigation, according to the Army, but "there is no indication of any pattern" between the two.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Haley Britzky contributed to this report.

