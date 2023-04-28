US Army orders aviation safety stand down following deadly helicopter crashes

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...Iowa...Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Houston, Allamakee, Crawford and Vernon Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee, Crawford and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and Vernon Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. .Other than McGregor IA which is still seeing major flooding, the rest of the Mississippi river sites in our forecast area are either seeing minor (Lake City, MN) or moderate flooding. While the area will likely see up to a half-inch of precipitation through Monday, this should have little to no impact on the flooding which is currently ongoing across the area. During the upcoming week, the Mississippi River will continue to slowly fall. By next Saturday (May 6), mainly minor flooding is expected from Lake City MN to La Crescent MN, and minor to moderate flooding from La Crescent MN to Guttenberg IA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 415 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 15.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:15 AM CDT Saturday was 15.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.4 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.3 feet on 04/20/1952. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&