Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota, and central, southwest, and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

US labor market added 263,000 jobs in September

When the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest monthly jobs report on October 7, all eyes will be on whether the labor market is showing signs of loosening up, a crucial factor in the fight against decades-high inflation.

 Ting Shen/Xinhua/Getty Images

The fever hasn't broken yet for America's employment market.

The economy added 263,000 jobs in September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. That's slightly higher than economists' estimates of 250,000, according to Refinitiv.

While still a robust headline number, it is the second consecutive month of falling totals, pointing to a labor market slowdown.

The unemployment rate fell back to 3.5% from 3.7%.

This story is developing and will be updated.

