UW Health offers tips for isolating when living with others

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- As COVID-19 numbers reach record highs, UW Health stressed the importance of isolating when living with others.
Health officials emphasize that isolation should start as soon with a positive test result or the same day as symptoms start but living with other people can make that difficult.
A UW Health physician suggests that households should create plans for if someone were to test positive. The plans could include who is bringing the isolated person food and other necessities or if certain rooms are limited to that person.
If complete isolation isn't possible UW Health recommends improving ventilations in the home, wear face masks around housemates, don't share personal items like cups or towels and avoid shared contact between pets.
"I think one of the natural impulses that people have right now is 'It's in my house, I'm going to get it'" UW Health Interim Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Dan Shirley said. "That's not absolutely true. If you do some of the basic kind of separation and measures to prevent transmission, not everybody in each house gets it."
Isolation should last at least five days after symptoms or a positive test result and five days of wearing a mask after that per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.