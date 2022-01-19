 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.

* WHERE...Western Wisconsin, northeastern Iowa, and southeastern
Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

UW Health offers tips for isolating when living with others

  • Updated
  • 0
coronavirus-covid-isolation.jpg

As COVID-19 numbers reach record highs, UW Health stressed the importance of isolating when living with others.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- As COVID-19 numbers reach record highs, UW Health stressed the importance of isolating when living with others.

Health officials emphasize that isolation should start as soon with a positive test result or the same day as symptoms start but living with other people can make that difficult. 

A UW Health physician suggests that households should create plans for if someone were to test positive. The plans could include who is bringing the isolated person food and other necessities or if certain rooms are limited to that person. 

If complete isolation isn't possible UW Health recommends improving ventilations in the home, wear face masks around housemates, don't share personal items like cups or towels and avoid shared contact between pets. 

"I think one of the natural impulses that people have right now is 'It's in my house, I'm going to get it'" UW Health Interim Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Dan Shirley said. "That's not absolutely true. If you do some of the basic kind of separation and measures to prevent transmission, not everybody in each house gets it." 

Isolation should last at least five days after symptoms or a positive test result and five days of wearing a mask after that per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. 

Tags

Recommended for you