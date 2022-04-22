UW-L Sustainability Club speaks out on energy issues

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Students For Sustainability Club at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse held a demonstration on the campus on energy issues.
The group held a seminar with professors and community leaders in which they spoke upon the benefits of renewable energy.
And then went around the campus to spread the word about their cause.
One group member Christina Mehrkens said that one of their goals is to urge UW-L to lower fossil fuel usage.
"We really just wanted to shine a light on the fact that there's not a lot of climate action being done at UW-L right now. And really only the students who are able to make that impact are the ones that are visible and loud about it."
The university said it is planning on the possibility of hiring a sustainability coordinator in the near future.