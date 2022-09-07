UW-La Crosse gives first-year students opportunities to explore the community

LA CROSSE, Wis. A busy campus Wednesday at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse as first-year students and newcomers get a chance to explore employment and volunteer opportunities.
Two events were held today as part of several UW-L orientation activities designed to help first-year students get involved in the community.
Inside the student union, The Bluffs was the venue for the annual Fall Part-time Job Fair which gave students access to what kind of work is available and flexible around their classes.
Dozens of employers from around the area were available to discuss job openings or internship opportunities and, if prepared, pre-interview with hiring managers.
Concurrently held outside of the Student Union, the university's "Sample the City" event offered more ways to get involved.
UW-La Crosse's 20th Annual Fall Volunteer Fair showcased local businesses and organizations that showed students some of the ways they can connect and give back to their new home.
Program Coordinator for Student Activities at UW-L, Magann Dykema, said the goal is highlight area resources for out-of-town students.
"We do think that [volunteering] is such a great way to get involved off campus and to really explore the La Crosse area," Dykema explained. "Because students often aren't from this area and it really gets them out into the community and exploring La Crosse."
Magann added that the fun at UW-La Crosse continues this week with Eagle Fest this upcoming Friday night.
The 'welcome back' festival runs from 4-9 pm where students can gather for food and live music while taking part in activities like drag queen bingo and trivia followed by a student after party.