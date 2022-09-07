 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UW-La Crosse gives first-year students opportunities to explore the community

  • Updated
  • 0
Sample the City Volunteer Fair 3.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis.  A busy campus Wednesday at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse as first-year students and newcomers get a chance to explore employment and volunteer opportunities.

Two events were held today as part of several UW-L orientation activities designed to help first-year students get involved in the community.

UW-L Fall Part-Time Job Fair.jpg

Inside the student union, The Bluffs was the venue for the annual Fall Part-time Job Fair which gave students access to what kind of work is available and flexible around their classes.

Job Fair - The Bluffs - UW-La Crosse.jpg

Dozens of employers from around the area were available to discuss job openings or internship opportunities and, if prepared, pre-interview with hiring managers.

Concurrently held outside of the Student Union, the university's "Sample the City" event offered more ways to get involved.

Sample the City Volunteer Fair

Sample the City Volunteer Fair

UW-La Crosse's 20th Annual Fall Volunteer Fair showcased local businesses and organizations that showed students some of the ways they can connect and give back to their new home.

Program Coordinator for Student Activities at UW-L, Magann Dykema, said the goal is highlight area resources for out-of-town students.

Magann Dykema - Student Activities Program Coordinator - University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.jpg

"We do think that [volunteering] is such a great way to get involved off campus and to really explore the La Crosse area," Dykema explained. "Because students often aren't from this area and it really gets them out into the community and exploring La Crosse."

Sample the City Volunteer Fair 2.jpg

Magann added that the fun at UW-La Crosse continues this week with Eagle Fest this upcoming Friday night.

The 'welcome back' festival runs from 4-9 pm where students can gather for food and live music while taking part in activities like drag queen bingo and trivia followed by a student after party.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you