UW-La Crosse gives high schoolers college credit opportunities

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Partnering with school districts in the Coulee Region, UW-La Crosse is giving high school juniors and seniors a way to take college level courses through its Concurrent Enrollment program.
According to Dean of Graduate and Extended Learning, Dr. Meredith Thomsen, collaborating with school districts gives students early exposure to the benefits of the UW-System.
"We have a close relationship that's established between a faculty member and the high school teacher," Dr. Thomsen explained. "So that we can be sure that the course learning outcomes and assessments, etc. align very well with what we offer on campus for the same course."
One teacher at West Salem, CHEM 103 instructor Antoinette Key, said that high-performing students embrace the advanced learning curriculum.
"It is really an awesome opportunity for students so the get to experience the rigor and challenge that comes with a college course but being able to do it from the home school so it saves them time from having to travel back and forth to the university," Ms. Key said. "They also have the safety of the school that they're used to."
Depending on the school district, credits earned in the program can cost nearly half of the full tuition rate and the curriculum is built so those credits can transfer to almost any college.
"There's very high degree of transferability of credits within the UW-System," Dr. Thomsen said. "But, it wouldn't be limited to that. It would be other institutions which will potentially be taking these classes as transfer credits as well."
Students also benefit by getting a taste of what education like in the college environment and seeing if its really what they want to do after graduation.
Ms. Key said facilitating with UW'L's chemistry professor Jeff Bryan helps students get used to talking with professors and getting familiar with the college setting.
"In a small school like West Salem, most of the kids know all the teachers, they've seen them around," Key said. "But then you step onto a college campus and all brand new professors in lots of different buildings, it's just a different atmosphere and so being in that close knit high school situation, I think really helps kids feel free to come and get some extra assistance."
Ms. Key said West Salem has about 20-30 students enrolled concurrently with UW-L on average. In addition to chemistry they take other introductory science classes like biology and health-related courses.
For more information on the program, navigate to UW-La Crosse Concurrent Enrollment.