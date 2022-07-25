UW-La Crosse researchers mapping floodplain for Plum Creek project

WAUZEKA, Wis. (WXOW) - A team of researchers from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is playing a pivotal role in protecting land in Crawford County from climate change and development.
"The floodplain has been aggraded or built up so much so aggressively over the last 200 years that it has disconnected the Plum Creek from its floodplain," said University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Geography student Travis Key. "That means it can no longer flood onto its floodplain, and all of that flood water is pushed downstream into the Kickapoo, and by restoring the Plum Creek floodplain, we can reconnect the stream to its floodplain, allowing the stream to breathe a lot more and pour those floodwaters onto its floodplain, preventing those waters from being pushed downstream towards the Kickapoo."
Key, a Dean’s Distinguished Fellow, is working alongside faculty mentors taking soil samples and using drone photography to determine how the landscape has changed over the years.
"We auger in 20 cm, take it out and keep doing that over and over again until we get to our maximum depth of about 3.8 meters, which is how much we have with us today, and so with that we can get like a cross-sectional look at the soil and kind of identify what we’re looking for," Key said.
Where Key and researchers are testing on is an expansive 1,600 acre property purchased by Mississippi Valley Conservancy through a gift from an anonymous donor. The local land trust will use the research being done to figure out what the costs and resources will be needed to do a stream bank improvement on Plum Creek.
"Mississippi Valley Conservancy is so grateful for the partners who made this project possible, and we’re especially grateful to UWL and to Travis for the research that he is doing and the kind of information that he will bring to us as we begin the restoration on this property in the years to come," said Executive Director of the Mississippi Valley Conservancy Carol Abrahamzon.
Key will be working on the project until August through the Dean's Distinguished Fellowship. The Mississippi Valley Conservancy will work with the Nature Conservancy, the Wisconsin DNR, and the Savanna Institute going forward. It will be years before the project is complete.
Farming and grazing will continue on a lot of the land. The property features Class A trout streams and other opportunities for outdoor recreation such as hiking and hunting.