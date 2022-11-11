UW System students to receive 1st Amendment climate survey

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman announced today a state-wide student survey that begins Monday, November 14.
Taking over as system president in June of this year, Rothman has made it a priority that students on UW campuses feel free to express their diverse ideas openly in an inclusive community.
The emailed survey will be asking students how they feel about free speech, viewpoint diversity and self-censorship on campuses.
Wanting to ensure UW campuses are a safe place to discuss ideas openly and with civility, President Rothman wants to know what concerns students might have.
“When I stepped into my role on June 1st, it’s something that I wanted to undertake," President Rothman said. "Because we want to learn, we want to understand what the climate is on our campuses around freedom of expression, around concerns of self-censorship, around students understanding about whether or not they can have a civil dialogue, ask questions in good faith and not be labeled.”
The student survey part of an overall plan to promote free expression and civil discourse.
It coincides with three new initiatives being rolled out state-wide.
- Creating the Wisconsin Institute for Citizenship and Civil Dialogue (WICCD).
- Organizing peer-to-peer conversations on campuses tackling challenging topics, emulating a UW student's "It's Just Coffee" discussion format.
- Sponsoring Wisconsin Civics Games targeting high school and middle school students.
A new civil dialogue website will also be available at all UW System universities.
President Rothman hopes this comprehensive approach will generate better Wisconsin Citizens moving forward.
“We’re focused on freedom of expression; we’re focused on civil dialogue," Rothman explained. "How can we help best understand what the climate is on our campuses and how can we better help our students prepare and model the behaviors and the civil dialogue that I think is essential to solving the challenges we have as a society.”
The survey runs until December 14 and will sample approximately 2,500 to 7,500 students on each UW campus.
The hope is having students’ perspective on how the First Amendment is applied will shape how the UW system moves forward in enhancing student learning experiences.
Student survey results are expected to be available by the end of January.