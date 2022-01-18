 Skip to main content
UWL, WTC donate learning materials to Afghan child evacuees at Fort McCoy

  • Updated
  • 0

Western Technical College is teaming up with UWL to help Afghan child evacuees at Fort McCoy learn English as a second language.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Western Technical College is teaming up with UWL to help Afghan child evacuees at Fort McCoy learn English as a second language. 

AFGHAN EVACUEES DONATIONS.jpg

An unboxing of National Geographic learning materials took place at WTC's Student Success Center in La Crosse on Tuesday. 

AFGHAN learning materials.jpg

"We've actually received 1,000 student books and about 500 workbooks to support Afghan guest learning, English language learning," said UWL Associate Professor and Director of TESOL Heather Linville. 

Several WTC staff members are leading ESL instruction at the fort. The goal is to help them transition into a new country and culture.

"With these materials, we're able to optimize the time we have left with the guests, and hopefully, as our team is consistently on the base, we can do some outreach, some additional outreach, so that we can help everybody who wants to get some extra learning in before they resettle," said WTC Associate Dean for Learner Support and Transition Rebecca Hopkins.

The materials are headed to the fort and the children in the next week. 

Tags

