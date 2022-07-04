Vaccination hesitation among the challenges of the pandemic

LA CROSSE, WI (WXOW) The pandemic created a number of challenges.
One, is whether to vaccinate.
Gundersen Health System's CEO says he works for a science based organization; so, they use science to guide their decisions.
Scott Rathgaber says the quick development of vaccines was an amazing triumph.
But, he says, they did not always deal with the psychology surrounding the new vaccine so well.
That often resulted in difficulty convincing people, he says, to take what's clearly the best antidote for the virus.
It's another learning experience.
Rathgaber says the goal now is remaining patient while they work through the concerns of the people they treat.
The overall goal is working to keep everyone safe.