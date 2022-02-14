Valentine’s Day providing boost for La Crosse businesses

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Love is in the air this Valentine's Day and so is the smell of flowers at Sunshine Floral in La Crosse, which offers plenty of arrangements to warm the hearts of loved ones.
"This year seems a little busier because last year it fell on a Sunday and a lot of people think that flower shops are closed on Sundays, so they don't think to order flowers if Valentine's Day falls on a Sunday," said Sunshine Floral Owner Julie Yeager.
She said the most popular choice is roses, followed by mixed bouquets of red, white, and pink.
"We can make something beautiful in your price range, whether it's $30 or $150, we always fill the value, so we get to know what they want to spend and then we give them some options," Yeager said.
Local floral shops aren't the only ones busy on this day of love; so are ice cream and candy shops.
Valentine's Day is a major boost in demand, according to Dani Peterslie, manager at The Pearl Ice Cream Store and Confectionery in La Crosse.
"We started having people come in as early as last Thursday and Friday, but we definitely have people in today picking up gifts," Peterslie said.
There are various options for making Valentine's Day sweet, such as fudge and truffles. If you're not a chocolate lover, you can always grab some ice cream.
A survey from the National Retail Federation shows 53% of consumers are expected to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year and will spend about $175 on gifts.