Valley View Mall sells at Auction for $13.2M

LA CROSSE Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office held an auction for large portions of the Valley View Mall after a judge earlier approved its foreclosure.
The winning bidder, and only bidder, was Wells Fargo Bank with a $13.2 million bid. That is less than half of the $27.1 million evaluation.
The sale did not include the property where Hy-Vee is currently constructing a grocery store or the portion that houses the River Valley VA Community Clinic.
News 19 asked the Wells Fargo representative for more information on the sale but received no comment. We have also not heard back from a spokesperson from Valley View Mall.