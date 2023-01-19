Vernon Co. Court Commissioner announces candidacy for judge

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Vernon County attorney and current court commissioner said on Thursday she is running for Circuit Court Judge.
Angela Palmer-Fisher of Westby has practiced law for nearly 20 years.
In addition to her private practice, she currently serves as a court commissioner for retiring Vernon County Judge Darcy Rood.
She also is a Guardian ad Litem in Vernon and surrounding counties for family law, child protective services, and guardianship cases for children and adults.
In her announcement, she said she wants to continue the work started by Judge Rood.
“I want to build on the great work of Judge Rood by continuing to expand on the drug court program she has started. I also want to continue implementation of the increased oversight in child support and juvenile cases,” Palmer-Fisher said. “I believe everyone deserves an impartial judge who will decide a case fairly, exercise patience and courtesy, give everyone the opportunity to be heard, and recognize that we are all human.”
This is her first run for elected office. Voters will choose a new judge for the county on April 4.