Vernon Co. Sheriff's Office: Help find missing La Farge woman

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a La Farge woman last seen on December 5.
The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that Holly Lynn Clark, 31, last had contact with others on that Monday morning.
She was reported missing the following day.
Clark is believed to be driving a black 2008 Acura MDX. The license plate is 498WCS.
No clothing description was provided by the sheriff's office.
Anyone who may have information is asked to please contact the Sheriff's Office at (608) 637-2123 or vcso@vernoncounty.org