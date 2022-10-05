Vernon County game farm has confirmed CWD case

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A state agency said that Chronic Wasting Disease was confirmed in a deer at a Vernon County game farm.
The Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) said a white-tailed buck tested positive for the disease after testing was done recently in Iowa.
The one-acre farm is now under quarantine which according to the DATCP, means no live animals or whole carcasses can leave the property.
Veterinarians from the DATCP and the USDA are conducting an investigation into the matter.
Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, is a fatal neurological disorder that affects deer, elk, and moose through an infectious protein called a prion. Testing for CWD is usually done on the animal's brain after death.