Vernon County Sheriff not running for re-election

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Vernon County Sheriff John Spears said Monday that he's not running for another term.
"It has been a true honor and privilege to have served the citizens of Vernon County for the past 40 years in law enforcement, and to have served the last twelve (12) of those years as your Sheriff," he said in a statement announcing his decision to not seek another term as sheriff.
Spears took over as sheriff from Sheriff Gene Cary.
He said that he's looking forward to spending time with family, his grandchildren, his friends, and traveling.
Spears concluded his announcement stating that he was "confident that the citizens of Vernon County will elect a qualified, experienced and dedicated law enforcement professional to lead the Vernon County Sheriff's Office into the future."