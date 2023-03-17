Vernon County Sheriff's annual 5-K-9 Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run happening April 1

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - An event to help support the Vernon County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit happens at the beginning of April.
The 11th annual 5-K-9 Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run happens on Saturday, April 1, at the Vernon County Sheriff's Office at 1320 Bad Axe Court in Viroqua.
The Kids Fun Run, which is a quarter-mile run, starts at the sheriff's office at 9 a.m. Trophies are given for the first place winners both male and female, with medals to 1-3 place winners. Everyone receives an award ribbon.
The 5K run/walk starts after the kids event.
To register, you can go to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit web page to find the form to fill out. Pre-registration deadline is March 20. The cost is $20 and includes a run/walk t-shirt.
After the run/walk, there's demonstrations from K-9 Dax and handler Deputy Mark Bellacero. There' also a discussion from the narcotics unit on drug trends and the dangers of fentanyl.
All of the money raised from the event goes to support the K-9 Unit.