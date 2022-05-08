Veteran in hospice gets opportunity to experience Freedom Honor Flight

WASHINGTON D.C. (WXOW) - Navy Veteran Dick Cagle almost didn't make it on trip 26 for the Freedom Honor Flight.
Cagle is currently in hospice.
Mayo Clinic Health System was able to reach out to the organization and move him up on the list.
Dick spent the day with his son, Tom, who is also a Navy Veteran. Both spent time working on submarines.
Despite the windy and rainy conditions, they were able to share different stories and even a few jokes throughout the day to brave the poor weather.
"We had this motto years ago, [there are] only two kinds of ships in the Navy, submarines and targets," laughed Cagle. "That's the kind of fun, things like that. We'd just go back and forth with each other."
Cagle served in the Navy from 1956 to 1978 during the Vietnam era. He started out in the Navy Reserves when he was just in high school.
Tom believes this was an opportunity for Dick to reflect on his time in the service.
"I think a lot of it has to do with the time that he spent in, missing old shipmates and stuff, and I think his own mortality, missing a lot of people that passed," said Tom.
Dr. Hilary Bingol of Mayo Clinic was onboard to help Tom and Dick with any medical needs during the journey.
Dick was looking forward to getting some much needed sleep after the long day full of memorials and excitement.
He gave out these little tokens to some people on the flight to remember the experience.
