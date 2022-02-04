Vigil held to remember victim of domestic violence

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Friends and family gathered outside the home of a victim of domestic violence so they could help keep her memory alive.
More than 20 people Friday evening stood outside Allison Rogers' residence on the north side of La Crosse lighting candles and sharing memories with one another.
A memorial to her had been up earlier in the day.
Rogers was shot and killed in what police called a murder-suicide incident of domestic violence on Wednesday.
A sign at Friday night's vigil read, "Domestic violence took everything from us...Please get help...Love You...Ally and Bella."
Friends of Rogers started a GoFundMe page to help the family cover funeral expenses.