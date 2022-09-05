Viking Mississippi cruise ship stops in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Viking Mississippi cruise ship docked for the first time at Riverside Park Monday.
The ship cruised past La Crosse last Thursday as it was on its way to St. Paul to pick up passengers for its first-ever Mississippi River cruise.
The cruise ship docked at Riverside Park from about 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. allowing residents to stop and learn about the voyage.
After leaving the Coulee Region, the cruise ship is heading to St. Louis; the full version of the trip ends in New Orleans.
Tickets for the Viking Mississippi cruise range from just under $4,000 to $13,000.
If you missed seeing the boat on Monday, there are four other chances over the next month and a half. She's scheduled to be here on September 15, September 19, October 13, and October 17.
