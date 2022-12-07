Vintage Christmas lights and LEGO's exhibit going on now in Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - This holiday season the Monroe County Local History Room & Museum is presenting “Festive Favorites: Lights and LEGO.”
Located in Sparta next to the County's courthouse, the museum is blending history and fun for young and old alike.
One display is a collection of vintage Christmas lights used as decoration along Tomah's Superior Avenue back in the 1950's and '60's.
The other is a Holiday Village composed of hundreds of LEGO mini figures, trains and buildings put together by a pair of LEGO builders from Winona, Minn.
Director of the County's History Room and Museum Jarrod Roll likes to watch the reactions from visitors as they explore both collections.
"We get folks who travel from outside of Sparta," Roll explained. "For example, people who grew up in Tomah or in a community that had lights like this. But then they see the LEGO display, and perhaps they even come with grand-kids, and it’s just a great way to reach a broader audience having two different types of displays yet they both are very holiday friendly.”
Expert LEGO builders Cody and James created the 6' x 6' layout and used mini figures from a broad spectrum of LEGO sets representing different genres of pop culture.
"It’s a lot of fun for me to listen to visitors young and old point to different mini figures and say ‘Oh, look! There’s a Minecraft character!' or there’s somebody from Looney Tunes or Harry Potter or Star Wars or Marvel or whatever," Roll said "And that’s been a lot of fun to listen to.”
Tomah's set of 11 vintage lights were donated to the museum over the summer, and it took a team to restore them to their former glory.
Some required creative repairs like taking milk jug plastic and patching up holes to make them complete again.
One wreath light needed special decorative light bulbs to replace missing ones which aren't made anymore. The museum's team luckily found some original ones on Ebay in working order.
The museum’s regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kids 4-18 years old that visit the museum can enter a weekly LEGO set giveaway.
The holiday exhibit runs until January 28, which is a lot later than past years. That's because on that Saturday it's International LEGO Day.
There are also a couple of special guests who will be attending an event December 27. Caleb and Jacob, a pair of twin brothers originally from Holman who competed on the television show LEGO Masters.
They'll be available to talk about LEGO building and their experiences on the master building competition.
Find out more about the museum on the exhibit's Facebook page HERE.