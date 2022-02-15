Viola man killed in Monroe County crash

WILTON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a Viola man died in a crash Monday afternoon near Wilton.
It happened around 4 p.m. on Highway 131 near Michigan Road southwest of Wilton in the Town of Wellington.
The sheriff's office said a vehicle driven by Gideon Hamann, 26, was northbound when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and hit a southbound logging truck owned by Endres Trucking.
Hamann's vehicle went into the northbound ditch while the truck hit a guardrail at the intersection before stopping.
Hamann was pronounced dead at the scene according to the sheriff's office.
The road was fully closed for about 90 minutes before partially reopening to traffic. The scene was cleared and opened to traffic about 8:30 p.m.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Wilton Fire Department, Wilton Ambulance, Monroe County Highway Department, and Monroe County Medical Examiner.