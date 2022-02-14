Viral coffee cups: Kwik Trip social post generates more than a caffeine buzz

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Friday, a post about Kwik Trip running out of coffee cups and asking customers to bring in their own took off on social media.
So much so that the company had to answer up on Monday for their original BYOC (Bring Your Own Cup) post with a new post suitably titled BYOC Q&A.
Keeping in the same humorous tone from the original, today's post answers many of the questions that people were wondering about and asking after the first one.
(As a bit of a preview, no, Kwik Trip's cups weren't stolen by another gas station.)