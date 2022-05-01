Viroqua area man accused in multiple traffic sign thefts

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said that they've arrested a rural Viroqua man after an investigation into the theft of numerous road signs in the county.
Sheriff John Spears said that Bretton R. Anderson, 19, was arrested on April 29. At a home on Rolling Hills Road, deputies found 18 road signs that they said were taken from locations around the county.
In mid-April, Vernon County Crime Stoppers highlighted the sign thefts in a Facebook post. It said that during the previous 1-2 months, the signs were taken. Some of the signs were cut off at the post.
Anderson was booked into the Vernon County Jail on charges of theft, criminal damage to property, and possession of stolen property.
He was later released on a recognizance bond. He's due in court on June 8.
The sheriff's office said formal charges against Anderson are pending by the Vernon County District Attorney's Office.