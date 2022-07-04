Viroqua man arrested after vehicle crash

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Viroqua man is taken into custody after a crash Saturday evening in a vehicle that hits a shed and rolls over.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said that Joshua Jones, Jr., 21, was headed west on County SS near Hall Drive in the Town of Liberty around 8:40 p.m.
The sheriff's department said that Jones, Jr. lost control of his vehicle, went off the highway, struck a shed, and rolled the vehicle.
He was injured in the crash.
Jones, Jr. did flee the scene but was located a short time later according to the sheriff's office and taken into custody. They said alcohol was believed to be a factor in the incident.